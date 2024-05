BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Tuesday lodged an FIR against BJD candidate from Nabarangpur Lok Sabha seat Pradip Majhi and 5T chairman VK Pandian accusing them of inciting violence in the state by exhibiting a doctored video of Union Minister Amit Shah’s speech on reservation issue at election rallies.

Registering the complaint in the Cyber police station of the city, the BJP demanded that the two BJD leaders be booked under relevant section of IPC and IT Act for allegedly vitiating the election atmosphere and promoting enmity among religious groups. This is a deliberate attempt to encourage tribals to resort to violence, they said.

Senior BJP leader Samir Mohanty who led a delegation of the party to the Cyber police station, alleged former MP Majhi has circulated the fake video at election rallies with instruction from Pandian. Mohanty said, fearing a defeat at the hands of BJP in the upcoming polls, the BJD and Congress are now sailing in the same boat. This is their last ditch attempt to win the election by targeting Amit Shah, one of the most popular leaders in the country, he added.