Odisha MLA Soumya hints about joining BJP, contesting from Ghasipura Assembly seat

BHUBANESWAR: After maintaining a low profile for more than seven months after his expulsion from the BJD, Khandapada MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik on Tuesday hinted that he may contest from Ghasipura Assembly constituency of Keonjhar district on a BJP ticket.

Talking to reporters at Ghatagaon after offering prayers at Maa Tarini shrine, Patnaik said there have been offers from different political parties including the BJP. The offer from the saffron party came through state unit president Manmohan Samal, he said.

“There has been requests from different political and non-political groups of Ghatagaon and Ghasipura blocks to take the responsibility of this Assembly constituency by accepting the BJP offer. I have come here to seek the blessing of Maa Tarini and her guidance to chart out my next course of action. I have left it to the BJP to take a decision about my candidature. Everything will be clear within a day or two,” he said.

Asked if there was any chance of his accepting the offer by the BJD for renomination from Khandapada, Patnaik said, “I was elected on a BJD ticket from the seat with a highest margin but the party has expelled me for anti-people activities. I am yet to figure out why the party has not announced any candidate for the seat.”