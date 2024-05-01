Those on bail should be sent back to jail: Odisha 5T chairman Pandian

BERHAMPUR/BHUBANESWAR: Continuing his campaign in Ganjam and Gajapati districts for BJD candidates in the ensuing elections, 5T chairman and BJD leader VK Pandian on Tuesday said that those on bail should be sent back to jail again and not to the Parliament.

Without naming anybody in his speech, the 5T chairman said the best place for criminals is jail but the Opposition political parties have made them candidates, adding that they should be shown their proper place.

Pandian visited Mohana Assembly segment in Gajapati and Chikiti Assembly segment in Ganjam district and urged people to vote for party’s Berhampur LS candidate Bhrugu Baxipatra, Mohana assembly candidate Antarjyami Gamango and Chikiti candidate Srirup Deb. “There should be 95 per cent voting, so that our party candidates win with a huge margin,” he added.

Coming down heavily on the Opposition political parties, the 5T chairman said that they talk big things but are never seen during work. But they give an allowance of only Rs 300 to poor people whereas the Naveen Patnaik goverment provides a minimum allowance of Rs 1000 to poor. The BJD leader urged people to keep away from such leaders.