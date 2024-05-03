Dharmendra Pradhan richer by Rs 4 Lakh in 2 years, has over Rs 2.32 crore

BHUBANESWAR: Union Education Minister and BJP candidate from Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat Dharmendra Pradhan has declared movable and immovable property worth over Rs 2.32 crore and liabilities of over Rs 32.79 lakh.

Pradhan had declared total assets including movable and immovable properties worth over Rs 2.28 crore with liabilities of over Rs 45 lakh on March 31, 2022. His assets have grown during the period by over Rs 4 lakh. The movable assets declared by the minister include deposits in bank accounts, joint accounts with wife Mridula Thakur Pradhan worth over Rs 60.94 lakh and Rs 35,000 cash in hand. He also owns jewellery worth Rs 13.5 lakh including 200 gram gold and 2.5 kg silver. He has computers and other articles worth Rs 2 lakh.

Immovable property declared by Pradhan include agricultural land at Satyabandha within Khamar police limits of Angul district, the current market value of which is Rs 12 lakh. He had purchased the land on July 13, 2011 for over Rs 1.3 lakh. Pradhan owns non-agricultural land worth over Rs 20.50 lakh. Besides, he owns a residential building in Ghaziabad district in Uttar Pradesh having current market price of Rs 60 lakh.

The Union minister‘s wife has movable and immovable properties worth over Rs 2.95 crore and Rs 1.37 crore respectively. She has liabilities of Rs 20.57 lakh. Besides, their daughter Naimisha and son Nishant have immovable properties worth over Rs 25.29 lakh and Rs 1.62 lakh respectively.