GST collection in Odisha hits record high in April

BHUBANESWAR: Gross GST collection in Odisha hit a record high in April with an overall tax revenue of Rs 5,902.25 crore registering a growth rate of 17.21 per cent against the national average of 13 per cent.
The gross GST collection including CGST, SGST, IGST and Cess, was Rs 5,035.74 crore in Odisha in April last year. Odisha has also breached all previous records in state GST revenue registering a phenomenal growth rate of 32.94 per cent last month. From the overall collection, the state share and IGST settlement was Rs 2,996.05 crore in April this year against Rs 2,253.71 crore collected during the corresponding period in 2023.
The collection of state GST exclusively in April was Rs 2,081.83 crore, which is also the highest ever state GST collection since the introduction of GST regime. The collection under all acts monitored by the Commissionerate of CT and GST, including state GST, IGST settlement, VAT and profession tax in April was Rs 3,330.48 crore as compared to Rs 2,544.45 crore during the corresponding month last year. The collection under all acts posted a growth rate of 30.89 per cent.
Odisha is among top-six states that have recorded the highest growth rate in collection of gross GST last month. Assam topped with a growth rate of 25 per cent, followed by Bihar (23 per cent), Punjab and Haryana (21 per cent) and Uttar Pradesh (19 per cent). GST officials attributed the highest ever collection of tax to the growth in compliances and both domestic and interstate transactions besides the mining revenue. The GST collection now shows the buoyancy that was expected at the time of its roll out, they said.
As many as 23.15 lakh of waybills were generated last month as against 20.9 lakh in April 2023. Of this, 12.38 lakh were intra-state waybills and 8.51 lakh were inter-state waybills. The highest 24.4 lakh waybills were generated in March this year.
Impressive figures
Rs 5,902.25 crore overall tax revenue collected in April
Rs 5,035.74 crore gross GST collection in April last year
Rs 2,996.05 crore state share and IGST settlement in April this year
Rs 2,081.83 crore state GST collected in April