GST collection in Odisha hits record high in April

BHUBANESWAR: Gross GST collection in Odisha hit a record high in April with an overall tax revenue of Rs 5,902.25 crore registering a growth rate of 17.21 per cent against the national average of 13 per cent.

The gross GST collection including CGST, SGST, IGST and Cess, was Rs 5,035.74 crore in Odisha in April last year. Odisha has also breached all previous records in state GST revenue registering a phenomenal growth rate of 32.94 per cent last month. From the overall collection, the state share and IGST settlement was Rs 2,996.05 crore in April this year against Rs 2,253.71 crore collected during the corresponding period in 2023.

The collection of state GST exclusively in April was Rs 2,081.83 crore, which is also the highest ever state GST collection since the introduction of GST regime. The collection under all acts monitored by the Commissionerate of CT and GST, including state GST, IGST settlement, VAT and profession tax in April was Rs 3,330.48 crore as compared to Rs 2,544.45 crore during the corresponding month last year. The collection under all acts posted a growth rate of 30.89 per cent.