Lost in Durga Puja ‘mela’, minor boy reunites with family after a decade in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The joy of Chuba Sirka, a tribal woman of Jipabandh village in Mayurbhanj district, knew no bounds when she saw her son Diku Sirka after a decade. It was a hope she had given up on till the district child protection officer (DCPO) took the help of Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC) to reunite him with his family.

Diku was only seven-years-old when he slipped from the firm grip of his mother during a crowded Durga Puja ‘mela’ that was organised at Badampahar nearby and disappeared. The boy, who is mentally unstable to an extent, is the youngest among seven siblings. His father Tausa Sirka had died a few years before that.

Neither could his family trace him, nor did they register a police complaint. Diku, on the other hand, managed to reach Jashipur, 25 km away from his village. On seeing the little boy wandering in the Jashipur market, locals questioned him about his whereabouts but the latter could not give them any details except identifying himself as ‘Dipu’. Subsequently, they handed him over to the police who produced him before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). The CWC sent him to a child care institution (CCI), Adruta Children’s Home at Baripada. “He had been with us ever since and we were also sending him to a local school. But all these years, he could not tell us anything about his family,” said DCPO Mamata Mayee Biswal.