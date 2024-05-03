Odisha: BJP grapples with ‘independent’ acts in Berhampur LS seat

BERHAMPUR: Election to the Berhampur Lok Sabha constituency barely a fortnight away, disgruntled aspirants could queer the pitch for BJP candidates in the Assembly segments but the saffron party is putting up a united face ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.

Denied tickets after entry of imports from other parties, some of the aspirants who worked for the party for years have now filed nominations as Independent posing a hurdle for the candidates.

Siba Shankar Dash, a BJP rebel, has filed nomination for Berhampur segment as an Independent. Dash started his political career with the BJD and became the first mayor of Berhampur Municipal Corporation. However, after the BJD denied a ticket to him in the general election in 2014, he switched to the BJP and contested unsuccessfully.

He was an aspirant in 2019 too but the saffron party did not nominate him. Dash fought the election as an Independent again. Charged in several criminal cases, he spent some time in jail and was released on bail last year. Since then, he involved himself in BJP’s activities hoping to get the party ticket but in vain. Dejected, Dash is now contesting as an Independent candidate.