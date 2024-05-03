Odisha: Pranab Prakash Das’s mom to fight from Korei as BJD candidate

The candidature of Sandhyarani from Korei is being seen as a back-up plan for Das who is BJD’s candidate from Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat where he is pitted against BJP heavyweight and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. If Das fails to win, he can always get himself elected from Korei. The seat in Jajpur district is a family stronghold of Das and represented by his father Ashok Das five times.

BJD’s Khandapada candidate Sabitri is the chairperson of Bhapur block. The regional party had to change its candidate from the seat as sitting MLA, Soumya Ranjan Patnaik was expelled from the party.

Meanwhile, announcement of candidates from Khandapada and Nilgiri has sparked resentment. Former MLA Anubhav Patnaik, a strong contender for a ticket this time from the seat, has resigned in protest. He is set to file his nomination as an Independent candidate on Friday. In his resignation letter to the chief minister, the former MLA said his father Arun Patnaik was with Biju Patnaik since 1985 and mother Bijaylaxmi Patnaik, a two-time MLA from the seat had worked to strengthen the party’s organisation in the constituency. Patnaik said he had worked to strengthen organisation in the constituency. Santosh Khatua, the BJD candidate from Nilgiri in the 2019 also resigned from the party after his claim for a ticket was ignored.