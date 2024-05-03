Odisha: Will make paddy purchase clean & transparent says Manmohan Samal

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal on Thursday alleged irregularities of over Rs 1 lakh crore in paddy procurement in the state and assured transparency will be restored if his party came to power.

Describing the BJD government in the state as anti-farmer, Samal said if BJP comes to power, all paddy grown by farmers will be procured. Asserting the BJP government will be farmer-friendly, Samal said the minimum support price (MSP) of paddy will be fixed at Rs 3,100 per quintal. There will be no delay in payment to farmers and they will get their money in their bank accounts in 48 hours, he said adding, there will be no ‘katni and chhatni’ (reduction in weight of paddy per bag for payment).

Alleging the state government has neglected the agriculture sector, Samal said Potato Mission and Onion Mission started by BJD has failed to yield any result. Samal said though the Centre asked the state government to provide financial assistance to 75 lakh farmers, only 44 lakh were given assistance under KALIA scheme.

The state BJP president said because of the neglect of the government, all food procurement units are now closed. The state government has not taken any correctives measures though these issues have been flagged by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) several times, he added.