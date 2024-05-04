BJD announces star campaigners’ list for last phases of LS polls

BHUBANESWAR: BJD on Friday announced its star campaigners for the last two rounds of elections in the state. Twelve Lok Sabha constituencies and 84 Assembly segments will go to polls during the two phases.

While BJD supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will spearhead the campaign, 5T chairman VK Pandian and the party’s organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das are among the top three campaigners.

The 40-member campaigners’ list included six ministers, eight former ministers and a host of MLAs.

The party had announced a list of 40 star campaigners for the first two phases of elections. Pandian has been campaigning extensively for the party candidates in the fray for the first round of elections on May 13.