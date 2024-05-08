Massive fire in Badasahi area leaves 20 families homeless

BARIPADA: A pall of gloom descended upon Badasahi area in Mayurbhanj district as a fire engulfed 20 families residing in Bindhani Sahi of Kuliana village within Jendudiha panchayat on Tuesday. However, no one has been hurt in the incident.

The tragedy struck around 9 am when most men of the households had left for daily work, leaving behind women, children, and elderly at home.

The fire, believed to have originated from an electric pole servicing the thatched houses, razed the dwellings to the ground within a mere 15 minutes.

By the time three firefighting teams from Betnoti and Badasahi reached the spot, the houses were reduced to ashes.

Local administration responded to the situation and provided polythene sheets to each affected family besides building temporary shelters in nearby Government-run primary schools.

Moreover, volunteers and social workers extended support by offering cooked meals to the displaced families.

According to official sources, the special relief commissioner’s (SRC) protocol will be followed to compensate the affected families. The district administration, district emergency services, and SRC were informed of the incident.

The affected families have demanded housing allocation under government schemes, in addition to a compensation of `10 lakh per family from the district administration.