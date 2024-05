BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested four cyber fraudsters for their alleged involvement in duping a city resident of Rs 60 lakh on the pretext of online trading investment.

The accused are all residents of Fatewadi area of Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

Acting on a complaint, the Cyber Crime Unit of Crime Branch formed a team headed by inspector Jibanananda Jena and meticulously collected digital evidence against the accused persons.

Based on the information, the team came to know that the fraudsters were from Gujarat. The team then proceeded to Ahmedabad and with the support of Crime Branch, Gujarat apprehended the four cyber fraudsters from Fatewadi.

The accused persons were produced in the local court and brought on transit remand to Bhubaneswar. They were produced before the court of SDJM, Bhubaneswar which remanded them to judicial custody, Crime Branch officials said.

Notably, a city resident had filed a complaint with Cyber Crime unit after falling prey to a cyber crime syndicate which reportedly extracted around Rs 60 lakh from him on the pretext of online trading investment.