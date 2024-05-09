100 not out: Centenarian voter in Jagatsinghpur awaits elections with renewed hope

JAGATSINGHPUR: Age is just a number and two voters from Jagatsinghpur district exemplify India’s commitment to participate in the largest festival of democracy.

Batakrushna Mallick, aged 100, is from Bhutamundai, Hari Bag, 98, belongs to Ghosapur.

Mallick, born in 1924, commends the Election Commission of India for reforms that allow older voters to cast their votes from home instead of visiting polling booths.

Similarly, Hari, who prides in a large family with 20 members, including three sons, eleven grandsons, and six granddaughters, reminisces his involvement in the Salt Satyagraha led by Mahatma Gandhi in 1930, and his commitment to India’s freedom struggle. Despite hearing loss, the 98-year-old is physically active, tending to his livestock and attributing his longevity to a traditional diet and consistent physical labour. Despite voting since 1952, Mallick says there has been little progress in addressing unemployment and poverty faced by his family as well as the community.

Nevertheless, he remains determined to vote for candidates who prioritise public service and social development, emphasising the need for political leaders to address pressing issues like unemployment, waterlogging, education, and healthcare which remain unresolved even after 77 years of Independence.

He expresses disappointment over the stagnant development in the Paradip area despite the industrial presence. His family, including his wife, son, daughter-in-law, and grandson, struggle with unemployment and acute poverty.

Hari, who cast his first vote in the 1952 elections, laments the prevalence of corruption in contemporary politics where people are lured with money to vote, contrasting it with the principled leadership of figures like late Damodar Rout. Disillusioned by the lack of commitment among candidates, he prioritises individual qualities over party allegiance when deciding who to vote.