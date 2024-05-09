Amid challenges, can BJD assert dominance in Sundargarh?

ROURKELA: The Biju Janata Dal has never won the Sundargarh Lok Sabha seat. Since formation, it has won only from Rourkela, RN Pali and Rajgangpur Assembly segments. Can it change this record this time around?

Riding on the sweeping victory in the zilla parishad (ZP) council, Rajgangpur and Birmitrapur municipalities and partial win in Sundargarh municipality, the BJD is asserting supremacy in the LS and all seven Assembly constituencies (ACs) to demoralise opponents. But the ruling party has to urgently overcome infighting and sabotage with less than a fortnight to go for polling on May 20.

BJD insiders have no qualm privately admitting that infighting is eroding the party’s winning prospects although all looks fine from the surface. Poll observers note that BJD nominee Rohit Joseph Tirkey is facing the worst of infighting in the Birmitrapur AC where it got a lifeline with rejection of nomination of JMM candidate. It received a similar stimulus in Talsara AC with abrupt replacement of a strong Congress candidate with a weaker one.

The twin developments in Birmirapur and Talsara prevented split of the decisive Christian votes to favour the BJD. Yet, Rohit and Talsara BJD candidate Binay Toppo will have to sweat to defeat sitting MLA of Birmitrapur Shankar Oram and incumbent Talsara legislator BS Bhoi - both from BJP.

In Talsara, BJD leader Santoh Amat recently quit to return to the BJP fold, while three-time Congress MLA Dr Prafulla Majhi after joining the BJD has stayed away from Talsara.

As of now, BJD’s Jogesh Singh clearly has advantage over sitting MLA of BJP Kusum Tete in the two-pronged contest in Sundargarh AC where the latter is facing anti-incumbency.