BJD edifice crumbling on its own, says Acharya

BHUBANESWAR: Hours after BJD leader and 5T chairman VK Pandian targeted BJP saying the party is fighting this election to improve its tally with a motive to break BJD, state spokesperson of the saffron party Pitambar Acharya said the regional outfit will collapse on its own.

In a hurriedly convened media conference to counter Pandian, the senior advocate said the helplessness of the BJD leader is evident from his statement. “There is no need for BJP to break BJD which has become fragile due to its internal conflicts. People are witness to condition of the ministers, MLAs and workers of the BJD after Pandian became the de-facto leader of the party. The people of the state are going to reject the BJP government as they do not want to be ruled by an outsider,” Acharya said.

He further said the Srimandir Heritage Corridor project will prove nemesis for the BJD government for its mindless destruction of centuries old mutts and mandirs and massive corruption in the project.

“There is no dearth of leaders in BJP which is not a party of leaders but workers. Since BJD has no leaders, they have brought an outsider to lead it,” Acharya said. While the BJD edifice is crumbling, people of the state have made up their minds to vote BJP to power as they want a clean and corruption free government, he added.