Nabrangpur: Two measles and rubella cases surface, teams sent to spot

BHUBANESWAR: The health administration on Wednesday swung into action after two children tested positive for measles and rubella (MR) virus in Nabarangpur district.

The MR immunisation drive was taken up in a mission mode in the state in a bid to eliminate the diseases by December last year. Health department sources said the cases were detected in Tentulikhunti and Nandahandi blocks of the tribal-dominated district. While a one-year-old boy tested positive for measles and rubella, another eight-year-old boy was found to be rubella positive. Of the five samples initially sent to Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) for the test, one sample was found to be equivocal for MR. Since its status could not be ascertained, a fresh sample will be drawn from the six-year-old girl and sent for test.

Director of health services Dr Bijay Mohapatra said samples were collected after some children were found with fever and rashes on their bodies. Samples of two children have been detected with MR virus. “The local health teams have collected samples from 18 persons, who were found with fever and rashes in the two blocks so far. The samples sent to the ICMR lab are negative for scrub typhus and leptospirosis. The MR test reports are awaited,” he said.