Odisha: Mohanty flays BJD govt over urban mess

BHUBANESWAR: Senior BJP leader Samir Mohanty on Wednesday hit out at ruling BJD over the urban mess it has created in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

“Odisha government has no concrete plan on managing waste and waterlogging problems in major cities of the state despite huge funding from the Centre. With increasing urbanisation and rise in population in urban centres, the existing infrastructure has proven too inadequate, Mohanty told mediapersons here. The BJD government had identified 20 slums as Biju Adarsh colonies but after three years of launching the programme the beneficiaries are yet to reap its benefits. The state capital has turned out to be a garbage city with huge mound of solid waste heaped in its heart.

“We will remove the mountain of trash by making use of up to 8 per cent of the plastic waste compulsory for road construction under the ‘rags to road’ scheme. We guarantee proper standard of living for slum dwellers by implementing a slum rehabilitation policy after coming to power,” he said.