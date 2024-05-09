Woman’s decomposed body found in Rajkanika

KENDRAPARA: A 25-year-old woman’s body was found under mysterious circumstances in an agricultural field at Matia village under Rajkanika police station here on Wednesday.

Locals who spotted the body informed the police. The cops rushed to the spot and recovered the body which was beyond recognition due to its advanced state of decomposition. Police have sought information from the public to identify the deceased.

“Police have shared the details of the deceased with all the nearby police stations for its identification. Further details are awaited,” said Rajkanika IIC, Dilip Dhal.

Although exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained, preliminary investigations suggest that the woman died four to five days ago. Police have sent the body for postmortem. Sniffer dogs and a scientific team have been deployed to assist in the investigation, the police added.