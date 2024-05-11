Odisha: Penury as his ally, rural activist enters poll fray to help poor

While heavyweights like BJP’s Jual Oram and Dilip Tirkey of the BJD are hogging the limelight, Oram away from the spotlight aspires to end poverty in the region which he has experienced all his life.

“I am very poor and throughout my life, I have experienced the pangs of poverty. Rural tribal families face immense hardship for survival. I am fighting to help them come out of the suffering of poverty. My task looks impossible but, with the blessing of Lord Jagannath, it is achievable. It’s why I am contesting,” he says.

Oram leads the life of a vagabond and works as a daily wager to make both ends meet. However, he has managed to save Rs 12,500 over a long period of time for the mandatory security deposit for filing of nomination. He, in all likelihood, will lose his security deposit but Oram is undeterred. Nor is he worried about how many votes he would poll.

A native of the Badadalki panchayat in Lathikata block under Brahmani Tarang police limits in Sundargarh, Oram is the only Independent candidate among the eight contestants in the fray. And poorest among all, of course.

Oram said for many years he has been fighting at the grassroots level to protect the poor from exploitation and helping them get the benefits of poverty alleviation and welfare programmes in Lathikata block and nearby areas.