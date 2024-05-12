BJP will form government in Odisha: Chhattisgarh BJP chief

JEYPORE: Modi magic has influenced majority of voters in the state as well as in tribal areas and the candidates will do their best this election, said president of Chhattisgarh BJP Kiran Dev.

Addressing a public meeting at Kotpad on Saturday, Dev said the development works undertaken by PM Narendra Modi in the last 10 years have created a positive wave among the masses and it will definitely reflect in the upcoming elections in Odisha. “With the blessings of the people, BJP will form the next government in Odisha,” he said.

The Chhattisgarh BJP chief further said the saffron party will ensure all welfare schemes guaranteed by the party reaches the people as promised. He further sought votes for Kotpad and Nabarangpur BJP candidates, Rupu Bhatra and Balabhadra Majhi respectively. Among others, BJP observer Baidyanath Mishra also spoke.