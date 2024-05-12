Congress creating fear psychosis over Pak atom bomb, says PM Modi

BHUBANESWAR: Unrelenting in his attack on the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said as it is staring at its worst defeat in the ongoing general elections, the grand old party has begun to scare the people of the country on the nuclear capabilities of Pakistan.

Addressing three back-to-back election rallies in the second leg of his poll campaign in the state, Modi at his Phulbani meeting said “The party will not be even able to claim Opposition status this time. Its strength will go further down after June 4. It will be restricted to less than 50 seats for the third time in a row.”

To keep its vote bank happy, the Congress is finding new ways to create fear psychosis in the minds of the people. “Time and again, Congress has tried to scare the country. They have advised the people to tread cautiously as Pakistan has atom bomb. These people, who are virtually dead, are trying to kill the soul of the country,” Modi said in an apparent reference to senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s recent “Pakistan has an atom bomb” remark.

Aiyar had recently said that India should start dialogue with Pakistan as it was a nuclear power and could drop atom bomb on our country.

“On the other hand, on this day 26 years ago, the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had conducted a series of nuclear tests at Pokhran and shown the world how his government was strong enough to ensure the safety and security of the country,” Modi said.