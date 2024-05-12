Gang-rape case: 6th accused nabbed in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: The total number of arrests in connection with the gang-rape incident that took place under Baidyanathpur police limits in Berhampur city, reached six with the arrest of another accused on Friday. Identified as Omkar Jena (21) of Bhutasarasing village under Purusottampur police limits, the accused was staying in Berhampur and pursuing D Pharm course but had fled the place the same night.

The girl, a Class XII student of a private college in Berhampur was waiting for her father at Hillpatana when her friend, who is known to her, invited her to his house with an assurance to call her father to pick her up. However, after reaching the house, the girl realised that it was a bachelors’ mess. She was offered a soft drink laced with sedatives and after she lost her senses, five to six youths allegedly assaulted her sexually taking turns, the SP said.

On Wednesday, Baidanathpur police had arrested five youths for allegedly gang-raping a Class XII girl student after spiking her drink. SP Sarthak Sarangi said the incident took place on May 3 but the rape survivor’s parents lodged a complaint with police on May 5. Police identified the five accused hailing from different places in Ganjam. All the five are students in the age group of 19-26 years - two engineering, as many BCA and one pharmacy.