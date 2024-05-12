Odisha-Chhattisgarh border under vigil for elections

MALKANGIRI: With elections scheduled in Malkangiri on May 13 (Monday), the district administration and police have put in place tight security arrangements along Odisha-Chhattisgarh border to prevent Maoist influx into the region during this time.

As per the directions of collector Sachin Pawar and SP Nitesh Wadhwani, the administration has set up a dispersal centre at the Government Polytechnic College on Malkangiri-Sukma road. Besides, 547 polling booths which includes 30 Sakhi booths for women and one each in Malkangiri and Chitrakonda Assembly constituencies for the physically-challenged have been established to aid them in the voting process. The district has around 4.52 lakh registered voters this election.

Briefing the media, the district police headquarters here informed that 2024 elections hold significance for the fact that many places will have their own polling booths for the first time so as to facilitate easy access and high voter turnout.

Malkangiri police and the BSF, under the ‘Ama Swabhiman Ama Vote’ initiative, are visiting all left-wing extremism (LWE)-affected places in both the Assembly constituencies to encourage people to vote without fear or favour.

Meanwhile, security measures have been beefed up from dispersal to booth level and all roads and culverts de-mined. Similarly, over 40 area domination and booth security operations have been launched with involvement of SOG and BSF, police sources said adding, more than 50 mobile parties have been mobilised to address issues arising at any given place.

It was further informed that 1,000 police personnel have been deployed to ensure safe, free and fair elections.