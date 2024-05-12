Police IICs to be made accountable for drain encroachment: Orissa HC

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Cuttack instruct the inspectors-in-charge (IICs) of all police stations in the city to be vigilant and ensure drain spaces remain free of encroachment after all unauthorised occupation is cleared.

The special bench constituted by Chief Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh recently for adjudicating on PILs concerning civic problems in Cuttack issued the direction on Thursday while hearing on difficulties in desiltation of connecting drains from different areas of the city to the main storm water channel/box drain.

Advocate Debashis Nayak representing Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) submitted that the main problem is that once the encroachments are removed from the drain areas, within a very short time, they are encroached again which is creating problems for effective desilting.

Taking note of it the two-judge bench of Justice SK Sahoo and Justice V Narasingh warned that the IICs of police stations concerned will be held accountable if the space on and around the box drain or open drain or surface drain is re-encroached after being cleared by the CMC.