Police IICs to be made accountable for drain encroachment: Orissa HC

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Cuttack instruct the inspectors-in-charge (IICs) of all police stations in the city to be vigilant and ensure drain spaces remain free of encroachment after all unauthorised occupation is cleared.
The special bench constituted by Chief Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh recently for adjudicating on PILs concerning civic problems in Cuttack issued the direction on Thursday while hearing on difficulties in desiltation of connecting drains from different areas of the city to the main storm water channel/box drain.
Advocate Debashis Nayak representing Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) submitted that the main problem is that once the encroachments are removed from the drain areas, within a very short time, they are encroached again which is creating problems for effective desilting.
Taking note of it the two-judge bench of Justice SK Sahoo and Justice V Narasingh warned that the IICs of police stations concerned will be held accountable if the space on and around the box drain or open drain or surface drain is re-encroached after being cleared by the CMC.
“The IIC concerned shall be vigilant and ensure that there is no further encroachment so that effective desilting can be made, “ the bench said adding, “The DCP, Cuttack shall circulate this order to all the inspectors in-charge of different police stations of Cuttack town for compliance.” The bench fixed May 16 for further consideration of the matter.
The CMC had on Thursday filed an affidavit stating 40 of the 52 branch storm water channel/major surface drains have correct gradient and are discharging storm water properly to the main storm water channel (either box drain or open drain). For the rest of the drains, a survey is being undertaken to assess the correct gradient so that remedial measures can be undertaken, if it is found to be inappropriate.
The CMC is also taking necessary steps for proper desilting of the drains for free flow of storm water to the branch storm water channel/ major surface drains, the affidavit stated.