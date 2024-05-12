Rs 2 lakh stolen goods seized from burglars’ gang in Odisha, 2 held

JAJPUR: Kuakhia police on Saturday arrested two persons of a gang, who were wanted in a number of theft and burglary cases under its jurisdiction, and recovered stolen items amounting to Rs 2 lakh from their possession.

The accused persons have been identified as Bikash Dash (29) and Babua Khillar (33), both of Adampur village, police said.

Acting on a series of complaints of thefts and burglaries lodged with the Kuakhia police, a special team was constituted which arrested the two when they were trying to sell the stolen items to a tent house near Kuakhia bazaar two days back.

Kuakhia police station IIC Anirudha Nayak said the special team kept a vigil on the local scrap dealers and tent houses from where they got a tip off about two youths who had come to a tent house to sell some items.

“We conducted a raid on the tent house and managed to nab Dash and Khillar while they were trying to sell some stolen items. We brought them to the police station and interrogated them. Based on their revelation, we conducted raids at several places and recovered the stolen items which they had sold off,” he said, adding the accused confessed to their involvement in eight theft and burglary cases in the Kuakhia police station jurisdiction in the past couple of months. “The gang has four members. We have arrested two while the rest will be apprehended soon,” he said.