BJP lines up Modi, top guns for phase-2 polls in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Firmly setting his focus on Odisha with a determination to wrest power from the ruling BJD and improve BJP’s Lok Sabha tally in the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not leaving anything to chance.

The prime minister who has made two rounds of visit to the state before the first phase elections in the state for four parliamentary constituencies and 28 Assembly segments to be held on Monday is all set to undertake the third leg of his campaign on May 20.

“He will hold a roadshow in Puri and address election rallies in Cuttack and Angul the same day,” state BJP vice-president Golak Mohapatra told mediapersons here.

Modi stirred up the hornet’s nest at his Berhampur meeting on May 6 by inviting people of the state to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the first BJP government in Bhubaneswar on June 10. He also gave June 6 as the date for selection of the chief minister of his party.

The Puri roadshow was long planned but a date could not be finalised because of his pressing campaign engagements in other states. Mohapatra said, there is a perceptible advantage for BJP in the Puri parliamentary constituency. The PM’s roadshow will further consolidate the position of Sambit Patra, who is contesting from the Lok Sabha seat for the second time. He lost the seat to BJD candidate Pinaki Mishra with a narrow margin.