BJP seeks BJD leader’s arrest for cash distribution

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Sunday registered a complaint against BJD leader and former president of party’s Rayagada district unit Sudhir Kumar Das accusing him of openly distributing money to voters.

A BJP delegation led by party’s state vice-president Golak Mohapatra submitted a memorandum to the chief electoral officer (CEO) and video showing the illegal activities of Das. Mohapatra said the video which captured Das distributing Rs 2,000 to each voter openly has gone viral. “We urged the CEO for immediate arrest of Das for violating the model code of conduct by enticing the voters with money to vote for the BJD,” he said.

The BJP further requested the Election Commission to take action against the print media for projecting BJD nominee from Kandhamal Lok Sabha seat Achyuta Samanta as a man of humble means and without any assets of worth to declare.

The party alleged such projections of Samanta should be considered as paid news to influence voters since the Kandhamal MP is known to be the richest person as he runs massive educational institutions inside and outside the state.