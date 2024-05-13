Cuttack grapples with severe waterlogging after heavy rain

CUTTACK: Residents of low-lying areas of Cuttack are having a tough time after heavy rains that lashed the city late on Saturday night left the localities severely waterlogged.

They alleged lack of preparedness on part of the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) and Watco’s drainage division which is currently carrying out the Box Drain Project, for the issue.

The situation turned grim in Patapola, Sutahat Tanti Sahi, New Colony, Upar Sahi, Tala Sahi, Makaraba Sahi, Meria Bazar, Barapathar, Kesharpur, Gamadiha, Saant Sahi, Odia Bazar, Dewan Bazar and Roxy Lane where rain and drain water had gushed into the houses of the residents. Meanwhile, communication was disrupted along the 2.8 km box drain stretch from Buxi Bazar to Professor Pada due to rain water stagnation.

Sanjay Pani of Sutahat New Colony said locals of their area had to wade through waterlogged roads to bring breakfast and lunch from restaurants as it was impossible for them to cook. “The CMC has not taken any step as yet to address the issue,” he rued.

CMC mayor Subhas Singh said the city received 113 mm rain in just a couple of hours. The civic body is monitoring the situation, he said.

Meanwhile, Watco general manager (drainage) Achyuta Bijayananda Behera said 11 high-powered dewatering pump sets have been installed at Professor Pada where the main storm water channel has been blocked to facilitate construction of open drain from Chhatra Bazar to Matru Bhawan. “The waterlogging is expected to be cleared by evening,” he said.

Till last reports came in, though the stormwater had receded in many households, the connecting roads and streets were still waterlogged.