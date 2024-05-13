Dharmendra Pradhan proposes a 3-point formula for Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday proposed a three-point formula to take Sambalpur forward on the path of development.

Participating in a public discussion on ‘The Sambalpur of My Dream: Vision 2047’, Pradhan said Sambalpur, the land of immense potential, will emerge as a leader in the days to come because of its brand, talent pool and futuristic approach.

“We will have to think about the lifestyle, knowledge and economy of Sambalpur in next 23 years. We will also have to take responsibility on a personal level. If one person takes responsibility, the rights of 10 people will be protected. We will have to find a solution at the individual level. I have to look at what my dreams are, what my responsibilities are and what I need to work on,” he said.

The BJP’s Sambalpur Lok Sabha candidate further said a city of art and culture, Sambalpur is a branded city. There are talented youths here.

“We can take the district forward with a futuristic approach. If done the right way, Sambalpur will be among the top 50 cities in the country in next five to seven years. For this, Sambalpur has to be connected with new and modern economy. It has to become the hub of knowledge-based economy. Sambalpur will be a leading region in the changing landscape in the coming days.”

Earlier in the day, the union minister met young sportspersons at lawn ball summer coaching camp organised by Sambalpur District Bowling Association at VSS Stadium. He also played football with the youngsters. Pradhan said while the popularity of lawn ball, which has been recognised internationally, is increasing in the district. The game is exciting and helps players learn discipline and have a positive outlook, he added.