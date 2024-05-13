Gender budget will be raised to Rs 2L crore by 2036: BJD

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to thwart the aggressive push by BJP to fracture its women vote bank, the BJD on Sunday announced that the new government will work for their all-round development and increase the gender budget to Rs 2 lakh crore by 2036.

Stating that women’s empowerment is not a slogan for the BJD but a code of governance, national spokesperson Sasmit Patra and spokespersons Ipsita Sahoo and Maheekshita Sahoo said Naveen guarantee empowers Odisha’s Nari Shakti (women) with identity (parichay), dignity (samman) and partnership (bhagidhari) through Mission Shakti.

Patra said the zero electricity bill announced by the BJD in its manifesto will further revolutionise women’s empowerment in Odisha. This will lead to more savings for women, he said adding, this is true empowerment and will strengthen their livelihood. “BSKY coverage of Rs 10 lakh for women will continue and health packages for them broadened,” he said.

The BJD spokespersons said central scheme Ayushman Bharat Yojana has been rejected by the women of Odisha as its coverage is only Rs 5 lakh. Taking a dig at the BJP leaders for pressurising the government for implementing Ayushman Bharat in Odisha, the BJD leaders said, “When the coverage of BSKY is more than Ayushman, where is the question of lagu nahin kiya (not being implemented).”

The BJD leaders announced that since the party is with the women, it will not allow BSKY to be stopped as it will hurt them. “The BJP will stop the scheme if the party is ever elected in Odisha,” they said.

Besides, the PM Matru Vandana Yojana is also a poor copy of the state government’s Mamata scheme. Women of the state have rejected the central scheme, the BJD leaders said adding, the BJP will stop the Mamata scheme also if it comes to power.

The Odisha is also ahead in banking for women as compared to Gujarat. Admitting that Odisha has less number of banks than Gujarat, the BJD leaders claimed Odisha has much more women bank account holders than Gujarat as per the Jan Dhan data. This proves that financial inclusion in Odisha is more than Gujarat.

“A corpus fund of Rs 100 crore will be set up to provide soft loans up to Rs 10 lakh for women entrepreneurs,” the BJD leaders announced.