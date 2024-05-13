Odisha: Community denies to carry bier over caste issue

BERHAMPUR: In a distressing incident, the dead body of a man was carried on a cycle-trolley through the streets of Boudh town after no one volunteered to shoulder the bier on Saturday citing marriage of his daughter into a different caste.

The shameful incident took place near the Boudh collectorate and was captured on mobile phone, which subsequently went viral.

The deceased, identified as Nilambar Meher (63) from Bapujinagar under Boudh Notified Area Council, passed away due to old age late on Friday night. His daughter, Sumi, who resides with him along with her two sons and a daughter, faced an ordeal as she attempted to arrange for her father’s final rites.

She sought assistance from neighbours to carry her father’s body to the cremation ground, but everyone denied helping as she was married to someone from another caste. Shockingly, instead of extending support, she was allegedly asked to arrange a caste feast to garner the support of neighbours and caste members.

As her repeated pleas were turned down, Sumi approached the police for assistance, only to be met with alleged indifference.

Disheartened, she was advised by the authorities to lift the corpse herself if no caste members came forward by evening. Left with no choice, Sumi, along with her family, decided to transport her father’s body to the cremation ground using a trolley owned by her elder son.

As of now, neither the police nor the administration responded to the incident.