Odisha enters the ballot phase on May 13 in high stake southern belt

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha is all set to enter the poll arena with voting for four Lok Sabha and 28 Assembly constituencies to go underway in the high stake battlefield across the southern districts on Monday.

Around 62.87 lakh voters, including 30.97 lakh male and 31.89 lakh female, will exercise their franchise at 7,303 booths in the first of the four phase elections in the state. Of them around 1.75 lakh are first timers. As many as 37 candidates are in fray from Koraput, Nabarangpur, Berhampur and Kalahandi Lok Sabha seats while 243 candidates are in the race from the 28 Assembly segments.

The contest will be keen with both the ruling BJD and main rival BJP leaving no stone unturned to capture the seats while the Congress too is no pushover in this belt of the state.

All eyes will be on the Berhampur Lok Sabha seat where BJP candidate Pradeep Panigrahy is locked in an intense fight with Bhrugu Baxipatra of the BJD. The seat has assumed importance as Panigrahy was once a close aide of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik till he was convicted and jailed in a job scam. After his release from jail, he turned a bitter critic of the chief minister and joined BJP which has fielded him from the seat. The BJD candidate Baxipatra was the state BJP vice-president and a major contender for the party ticket. With the party preferring to field Panigrahy instead, he joined BJD to be fielded by the ruling party from the seat.