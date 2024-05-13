Odisha enters the ballot phase on May 13 in high stake southern belt

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha is all set to enter the poll arena with voting for four Lok Sabha and 28 Assembly constituencies to go underway in the high stake battlefield across the southern districts on Monday.
Around 62.87 lakh voters, including 30.97 lakh male and 31.89 lakh female, will exercise their franchise at 7,303 booths in the first of the four phase elections in the state. Of them around 1.75 lakh are first timers. As many as 37 candidates are in fray from Koraput, Nabarangpur, Berhampur and Kalahandi Lok Sabha seats while 243 candidates are in the race from the 28 Assembly segments.
The contest will be keen with both the ruling BJD and main rival BJP leaving no stone unturned to capture the seats while the Congress too is no pushover in this belt of the state.
All eyes will be on the Berhampur Lok Sabha seat where BJP candidate Pradeep Panigrahy is locked in an intense fight with Bhrugu Baxipatra of the BJD. The seat has assumed importance as Panigrahy was once a close aide of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik till he was convicted and jailed in a job scam. After his release from jail, he turned a bitter critic of the chief minister and joined BJP which has fielded him from the seat. The BJD candidate Baxipatra was the state BJP vice-president and a major contender for the party ticket. With the party preferring to field Panigrahy instead, he joined BJD to be fielded by the ruling party from the seat.
The BJP had virtually pressed its entire top leadership including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and national president JP Nadda, Defence minister Rajnath Singh and chief ministers of Assam, Tripura and Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma, Biplab Deb and Vishnu Deo Sai respectively to campaign in the first phase polls. While the prime minister addressed huge public meetings at Berhampur and Nabarangpur on May 6, other leaders held separate public meetings in the area.
Berhampur is in Ganjam, the home district of chief minister Naveen Patnaik and a defeat at the hands of the BJP will be a huge setback for the ruling party. The BJD campaign was led by Naveen and party leader VK Pandian. While the chief minister has already visited the area twice, Pandian has covered all the Assembly constituencies going to polls in the first phase polls.
Besides BJD and BJP, the Congress is also in the fight in this phase as its only sitting MP from the state Saptagiri Ulaka from Koraput is locked in a triangular fight against Kaushalya Hikaka of the BJD and Kaliram Majhi of the BJP. However, Congress campaign in this round has suffered as no national leaders visited these constituencies.
Besides Berhampur and Koraput, Nabarangpur and Kalahandi constituencies will also go to polls in this phase. BJP has fielded Malvika Deo, wife of Arka Keshari Deo, a former MP and erstwhile scion of Kalahandi royal family, while the BJD nominated Lambodar Nial, who had lost elections twice consecutively in 2014 and 2019 from Khariar Assembly segment. Congress has fielded Draupadi Majhi, a former municipality chairperson from the seat. The BJP had won the seat in 2019.
The Nabarangpur LS seat is expected witness a triangular fight between former MP Pradeep Majhi of BJD, former MP Balabhadra Majhi from BJP and former MLA Bhujabal Majhi of Congress. The seat has been won by the BJD for the last two elections.
Among the heavyweights in the fray for the Assembly in this round are president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee Sarat Pattanayak from Nuapada who is pitted against Planning and Convergence minister Rajendra Dholakia. Former leader of the Opposition Pradipta Nayak has entered the fray from Bhawanipatna seat while chairman of the Congress campaign committee Bhakta Charan Das is contesting from Narla in Kalahandi district.
Former minister Dibyashankar Mishra is in the fray from Junagarh while senior Congress leader Tara Prasad Bahinipati is testing his luck from Jeypore seat. Biplab Patro, the son of former Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro, is also fighting from Digapahandi seat against Odia cine star and former Berampur MP Sidhant Mohapatra of BJP.
The Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for smooth and peaceful conduct of polling. With six districts including Malkangiri, Koraput, Kalahandi and Nuapada having Left wing extremism history, the Election Commission has declared 17 per cent booths as critical.
It has also made elaborated security arrangements deploying 104 CAPF companies in strategic locations to maintain law and order and ensure smooth voting. There will be webcasting in 60 per cent of the booths, chief electoral officer, Odisha, Nikunja Bihari Dhal said.
While normal voting time is from 7 am to 6 pm, the duration has been reduced by two hours to 4 pm for multiple booths in Nuapada, Khariar, Lanjigarh, Narla, Umerkote, Jharigam, Nabarangpur and Dabugam Assembly constituencies due to their sensitive nature. The timing has also been kept from 7 am to 5 pm in some booths in Nuapada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Gajapati and Nuadapa districts. Dhal said provision of air ambulance has also been made at Koraput for any emergency situation.