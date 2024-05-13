Odisha: Ragging slur on MKCG senior students

BERHAMPUR: Some first-year MBBS students were allegedly subjected to ragging by their seniors in a hostel on the campus of MKCG Medical College and Hospital here on Saturday night.

The alleged ragging incident was a fallout over sharing of hostel rooms. Sources said each room in the gents hostels has the capacity to accommodate four students. But due to shortage of space, six first-year MBBS students were accommodated in the rooms of a gents hostel.

On Saturday night, an argument broke out between some freshers and their seniors who were asked to share the rooms. Before the situation could turn ugly, Dean Santosh Mishra reached the hostel and pacified both the groups. To resolve the problem, he shifted some of the freshers to another hostel. However, the senior students allegedly passed lewd remarks at the first-year students.

Though no complaint was lodged by any fresher in this connection, some parents placed the matter before the anti-ragging committee of the college on Sunday. Mishra said the administration would look into the matter on Monday. The faculty and other staff have been directed to keep a strict vigil on the students residing on the campus, he added.

In February, a first-year student was allegedly ragged by his seniors in the medical college. Following the incident, the administration initiated action against four senior students.