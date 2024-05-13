Odisha: Security tightened in Koraput and Malkangiri for polls on May 13

JEYPORE/MALKANGIRI: Security measures have been intensified in the Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected areas of Koraput and Malkangiri districts ahead of voting on Monday, with central and paramilitary forces deployed to ensure a smooth and fair voting process.
In Koraput district, 1,159 polling booths have been designated across Jeypore, Koraput, Pottangi, Laxmipur, and Kotpad Assembly segments, with approximately 9,77,245 voters enlisted for both Parliamentary and Assembly Constituency voting. Notably, 126 polling booths have been identified as hypersensitive in naxal-infested areas of Narayanpatna, Bandhugaon, Laxmipur, Boipariguda, Nandapur, Pottangi, and Lamataput blocks.
To maintain law and order, forces such as BSF, SOG, and DVF personnel have been mobilised for combing operations in these areas. Additionally, the administration has implemented five types of mobile security arrangements, ranging from ASI to additional SPs, to oversee the polling process. Furthermore, borders with Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh have been sealed, with eight checkpoints established to monitor the movement of individuals.
All polling parties were deployed to their assigned booths, ensuring readiness for the election day.
Koraput SP Abhinav Sonkar stated, “We have made all security arrangements for a free and fair election in the district on Monday by deploying both central and state police forces. Besides, all police cadres have been engaged in polling duty.”
Similarly, in Malkangiri, the district administration anticipates a higher voter turnout, especially from Swabhiman Anchal residents, who will be voting in their own village booths for the first time. This is a departure from previous years when they had to travel long distances to cast their votes due to booth consolidation for security reasons.
The opening of the Gurupriya bridge has improved security and road communication in Swabhiman Anchal, facilitating the transportation of polling personnel by vehicles, except for two remote booths at Jantri and Sanyasiguda.
Polling parties for these booths were transported by motor launch, embarking on a four-hour journey across the vast Chitrakonda reservoir. Two polling parties have left for booth No 231 and 232 at remote Jantri and Sanyasiguda respectively.
As preparations continue, hundreds of women from self-help groups (SHGs) gathered at the launch Ghat to bid farewell to the polling personnel, performing rituals and offering prayers for their safe journey.
Reports indicate that polling parties have reached all 547 booths across the Chitrakonda and Malkangiri Assembly constituencies, ensuring logistical readiness for the upcoming elections.