Odisha: Security tightened in Koraput and Malkangiri for polls on May 13

JEYPORE/MALKANGIRI: Security measures have been intensified in the Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected areas of Koraput and Malkangiri districts ahead of voting on Monday, with central and paramilitary forces deployed to ensure a smooth and fair voting process.

In Koraput district, 1,159 polling booths have been designated across Jeypore, Koraput, Pottangi, Laxmipur, and Kotpad Assembly segments, with approximately 9,77,245 voters enlisted for both Parliamentary and Assembly Constituency voting. Notably, 126 polling booths have been identified as hypersensitive in naxal-infested areas of Narayanpatna, Bandhugaon, Laxmipur, Boipariguda, Nandapur, Pottangi, and Lamataput blocks.

To maintain law and order, forces such as BSF, SOG, and DVF personnel have been mobilised for combing operations in these areas. Additionally, the administration has implemented five types of mobile security arrangements, ranging from ASI to additional SPs, to oversee the polling process. Furthermore, borders with Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh have been sealed, with eight checkpoints established to monitor the movement of individuals.

All polling parties were deployed to their assigned booths, ensuring readiness for the election day.

Koraput SP Abhinav Sonkar stated, “We have made all security arrangements for a free and fair election in the district on Monday by deploying both central and state police forces. Besides, all police cadres have been engaged in polling duty.”