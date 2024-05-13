Pranab Prakash Das attends camps for BJD workers

DEOGARH: The BJD’s Lok Sabha candidate from Sambalpur and organisational secretary Pranab Prakash interacted with party leaders and workers during the booth-level training camps held in the four blocks of Deogarh on Sunday.

Das first attended a meeting of BJD workers near the bus stand at Tileibani. Subsequently, he addressed party leaders and workers at the training camps in Barkote, Deogarh and Reamal. Similarly, he attended another meeting organised by Khadia Samaj at Gajuribani under Tileibani block.

Addressing the meet at Tileibani, Das targeted BJP’s Sambalpur LS candidate Dharmendra Pradhan over his remarks on Srimandir Heritage Corridor and Samalei projects. Das said, “The opposition is doing politics with emotions of people. They have come to ask for votes with false promises.”

He further said, “The person (Pradhan) who went to RS from UP and MP like migrant labourers is trying to become a mason in Odisha. People of the state will give a befitting reply to this leader.”