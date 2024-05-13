Voting trend shows Odisha heading for change, says BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan

BHUBANESWAR: As Odisha entered poll mode with elections to four Lok Sabha and 28 Assembly constituencies on Monday, a euphoric BJP claimed that the voting trend shows the state is heading for a big change. A media conference jointly addressed by five top leaders of the BJP on the day of polling took everyone by surprise, triggering curiosity within the party and its opponents, especially the Biju Janata Dal.

Union Minister and BJP's Sambalpur Lok Sabha candidate Dharmendra Pradhan joined the press meet attended by the party's state unit president Manmohan Samal, Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi and national vice president Baijayant Panda.

Asserting that Odisha is heading for a big change, Pradhan said, “I am confident after seeing the voting pattern in the first phase poll.” He said the Prime Minister has set the poll agenda for the state by promising to make Odisha the number one state in the country.

BJP's Kendrapara Lok Sabha seat candidate Baijayant Panda made serious allegations against BJD leader and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s close aide VK Pandian without naming him. Alleging that the video released by the BJD with a message from the chief minister is an AI generated deep fake, Panda said, "The government we have elected is now caged. One man is controlling the Chief Minister and he is the only person always seen near him."

Claiming that Naveen Babu has been held captive, the former MP said the people of the state have the right to know the physical condition of their Chief Minister. Balasore MP and former union minister Pratap Sarangi said the BJD government must be held accountable for the murder of Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati in 2008.

He said the role of Swarupananda Patra, father of BJD MP Sasmit Patra, in communal disharmony and illegal conversion must be brought to light. Before the press conference could start, BJD organisational secretary and Pradhan’s main opponent in the Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat Pranab Prakash Das claimed in a social media post that the BJP is going to announce its chief ministerial face.

As the arrival of the BJP leaders was delayed by more than an hour, BJD Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra took to his 'X' handle attributing the late arrival to squabbles within the BJP over its chief ministerial candidate. “All of us heard that Odisha BJP will declare their CM candidate today but there was such a fight among the aspirants that they could not announce it today. Odisha BJP will break into four parts if the CM candidate is announced,” Patra claimed.