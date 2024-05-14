Bhubaneswar: Rs 3 cr cash seized from PSO of senior political leader

BHUBANESWAR: In a major crackdown, Income Tax department officials on Monday evening seized a whopping Rs 3 crore in cash from the close confidante of an influential political leader in the city.

Acting on a tip-off, the IT officials stopped the car of the political leader in the evening and recovered the huge amount of cash. Sources said the political leader was not travelling when the raids took place. Unconfirmed sources said the cash was recovered from the personal security officer (PSO) of the political leader when he was travelling in his car. The IT officials suspect the cash belongs to the leader for which raids were later conducted in his house in the city to ascertain if he has stashed more money.

Earlier, the IT department seized Rs 1 crore cash from a city based real estate firm Stalwarts Projects. The firm’s proprietor Sharat Kumar Sahu was unable to give a satisfactory response about the source of the cash. Sources said IT department officials are investigating whether the cash was supposed to be distributed during elections or it was accumulated by evading payment of taxes.