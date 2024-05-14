‘Challenge vote’ is fake, no such norms, says CEO

BHUBANESWAR: Chief electoral officer Nikunja Bihari Dhal on Monday asked people to be aware of election-related information after a viral message on ‘Challenge Vote’ in Odia language surfaced on social media platforms leading to confusion among electors.

The message claimed when one reaches a polling booth and finds that his/her name is not in the voter list, the person concerned should show his/her Aadhaar card or voter ID and ask for ‘challenge vote’ under section 49A and exercise his/her franchise.

The CEO, however, termed the information as misleading and clarified no such norms related to elections exist. He asked people to remain alert on misinformation being spread regarding tender vote, usually allowed in rare situations when a person finds that his valuable vote has been cast by someone else.

For any election-related query, the electors should contact booth level officers (BLO) in their jurisdiction, Dhal stated on micro-blogging site X. Cyber police also asked people be aware of such fake viral messages. It also asked people not to get influenced by the social media contents while picking the right candidate to vote.