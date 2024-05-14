Ganjam: Youth found, murdered, probe underway

BERHAMPUR: Police recovered the mutilated body of a youth near a canal at Narayanpur under K Nuagaon police limits in Ganjam district.The deceased has been identified as Milan Sahu (28), a resident of Deuliapada village of Chandapur panchayat under Chikiti block in the district.

Locals spotted the body and informed K Nuagaon police who reached the spot along with a forensic team and began a probe.The body was sent to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for postmortem and later handed over to the family members.

Since, Sahu’s body was found with deep injuries on his head and face probably caused by a blunt object a murder case has been registered, police said.

As per locals, the deceased was allegedly involved in gambling and had disputes with fellow gamblers.

Investigation and circumstantial evidence point to a pre-planned murder, said IIC K Nuagaon Kishore Kumar Samal, adding that investigation is on to identify the killers.