Geetanjali’s alliance with Sarkhel sparks debate on poll impact

PARADIP: As the Paradip Assembly constituency braces for a triangular contest, the alliance between BJD MLA candidate Geetanjali Routray and trade union leader Bapi Sarkhel has sparked debate over its impact on the elections.

With Geetanjali Routray vying for the seat against BJP’s Sampad Swain and Congress’s Niranjan Nayak, Sarkhel’s entry into the BJD fold has left political analysts sceptical about the benefits of her alliance with Sarkhel.

In the last Assembly election, Geetanjali’s husband and sitting MLA Sambit Routray won from the seat by defeating Sakhel, then a Congress candidate, by a margin of 20,981 votes, with BJP’s Sampad Swain coming third.

While Sarkhel’s defection from the Congress party to the BJD initially raised hopes of swaying a significant chunk of Congress votes towards Routray, analysts point out that his political relevance has diminished in recent years. Moreover, Congress has fielded a formidable candidate in Niranjan Nayak, who is actively working to retain and expand the party’s voter base.

Sarkhel’s history of making uncharitable remarks against Geetanjali’s father in-law and former MLA-cum-minister late Damodar Rout and Sambit, coupled with his past record as a trade union leader has raised eyebrows.