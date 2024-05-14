Man arrested for murdering brother-in-law in Kendrapara

KENDRAPARA: A 30-year-old man was arrested here on Monday for allegedly stabbing his brother-in-law, Ranjan Kumar Rout to death at Odanga village under Patkura police station.

The accused has been identified as Nigamananda Das. The incident took place when Ranjan, an alcoholic, went to his in-laws’ house to bring back his wife, Mahaswata who had been staying with her parents since last month. She left their place in Santapur village due to Ranjan’s frequent harassment and cruelty.

On Friday evening, when Mahaswata refused to return, Ranjan allegedly attacked her and other family members, prompting Nigamananda to stab him in a fit of rage. Ranjan sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to Patkura’s community health centre, later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday night.

Nigamananda was apprehended under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and produced in court, which rejected his bail application and remanded him to jail custody, said Patkura IIC Pradeep Pradhan.