Odisha: Body of ABDO found near railway tracks

KEONJHAR: The dismembered body of Vidubhushan Jena, the additional block development officer (ABDO) of Harichandanpur block, was found near railway tracks on Monday morning, sparking unrest in the area.

According to Bhadrak Railway Police, the cause of Jena’s death remains unclear, pending a post-mortem examination. Sources revealed that Jena was asked by the Harichandanpur BDO to retrieve important documents from the Keonjhar sub-collector’s office on Sunday night.

Jena, 49, was a resident of Nishankpur village in Hatdihi block. Jena reportedly purchased a train ticket and boarded the Visakhapatnam-Tata train bound for Keonjhar at 1.25 am. Tragically, Jena’s journey ended near a railway overbridge, just one km from the station, where his dismembered body was found on the tracks. The incident is suspected to have occurred minutes after the train’s departure, raising questions about whether Jena fell from the train or was pushed.

Bhadrak Railway Police reached the scene and initiated an investigation. A case was registered and probe is on.