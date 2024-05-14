Pandian slams Pradhan for insulting Odisha CM, calls for strong reply from people

DHENAKANAL: BJD’s star campaigner VK Pandian launched a scathing attack on Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan accusing him of consistently denigrating Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

During his election tour of Dhenkanal and Angul districts on Monday, Pandian urged the people to respond decisively in the ongoing elections to counter such behaviour. Addressing a public gathering in Hindol, Pandian criticised the BJP and the union minister for disrespecting the CM who he said stands firmly with the people of Odisha. He called upon the electorate to deliver a resounding answer to such behaviour on the next polling day on May 25.

Pandian cited incidents where the chief minister was allegedly targeted, such as the throwing of footwear during an event in Bijepur and the pelting of eggs in Puri. Despite such challenges, Pandian said the party will come back to power with resounding success and it will be a testament to the people’s support for the CM.

Asserting that the union minister had neglected the development of the state and their local areas, Pandian cited the poor condition of NH-55 and the lack of educational and skill development infrastructure. He also criticised opposition leaders for their transient presence in the state during elections.

Pandian ridiculed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise of free power, contrasting it with the Naveen Patnaik government’s commitment to provide free power to 90 per cent of households in Odisha from July onwards.

Taking potshots at the BJP’s indecision regarding its CM candidate for the state, Pandian cast doubt on the party’s credibility and urged for honesty in political discourse. Alleging the minister’s fear of defeat in Dhenkanal, Pandian claimed they had shifted their electoral battleground to Sambalpur.

Pandian, accompanied by BJD MP candidate Abinash Samal, continued the election campaign in Bhuban, Kamakhyanagar, and Pallahara.