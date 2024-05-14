Polling delayed, turnout high in Kalahandi district
BHAWANIPATNA/NUAPADA: Polling in Kalahandi district comprising five Assembly constituencies Dharamgarh, Junagarh, Narla, Bhawanipatna and Lanjigarh) and two in Nuapada district, Nuapada and Khariar, ended peacefully on Monday.
Except for a few seats where there was delay by one hour due to EVM requiring replacement, other seats recorded a healthy voter turnout and polling picked up pace mostly after noon.
Till 5 pm on the day, Nuapada recorded 66.22 pc voter turnout while Khariar had 61.53 pc. Similarly, Junagarh recorded the highest voter turnout of 70.45 pc, followed by Narla 70.43 pc, Dharamgarh 70.06 pc, Lanjigarh 63.38 pc and Bhawanipatna 62.06 pc.
As per sources, voting was underway even at 7 pm in Bhawanipatna, Dharamgarh, Junagarh and Narla. While the polling process started at 7 am in majority of the booths in Nuapada, some places faced delay due to faulty EVMs. While booth 106 in Nuapada NAC faced a delay of 40 minutes, the process in Tanwat village of Nuapada Sadar started two hours late.
Adequate security arrangements were made across all the polling booths. A total of 12 flying squads and 12 Static Surveillance Teams were deployed for smooth polling in Nuapada and Khariar.
For the booths in the accessible and Maoist-infested areas, the polling team was sent a day before through choppers. This include Soseng, Deosil, Sunabeda, Jamgaon and Gatibeda under Nuapada assembly constituency besides Patdhara and Kathphar under Khariar constituency.
Though a majority of the booths were closed by 6 pm, in some interior areas, polling continued beyond 6 pm. Until last reports came, the polling parties had not wound up in most of the polling stations.
No untoward situation or incidents of violence were reported from any of the booths. In the inaccessible booths, Patdhara recorded 1,256 votes, Kathphar 361, Soseng 1,166, Deosil 550, Sunabeda 1,376, Jamgaon 448 and Gatibeda 1,163 votes.
According to reports, as many as 2,46,202 voters were eligible to exercise their franchise across 604 polling booths.
It is, meanwhile, expected that the polling percentage may surpass the previous years elections in many Assembly segments like Junagarh, Dharamgarh, Narla and Nuapada.