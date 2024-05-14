Polling delayed, turnout high in Kalahandi district

BHAWANIPATNA/NUAPADA: Polling in Kalahandi district comprising five Assembly constituencies Dharamgarh, Junagarh, Narla, Bhawanipatna and Lanjigarh) and two in Nuapada district, Nuapada and Khariar, ended peacefully on Monday.

Except for a few seats where there was delay by one hour due to EVM requiring replacement, other seats recorded a healthy voter turnout and polling picked up pace mostly after noon.

Till 5 pm on the day, Nuapada recorded 66.22 pc voter turnout while Khariar had 61.53 pc. Similarly, Junagarh recorded the highest voter turnout of 70.45 pc, followed by Narla 70.43 pc, Dharamgarh 70.06 pc, Lanjigarh 63.38 pc and Bhawanipatna 62.06 pc.

As per sources, voting was underway even at 7 pm in Bhawanipatna, Dharamgarh, Junagarh and Narla. While the polling process started at 7 am in majority of the booths in Nuapada, some places faced delay due to faulty EVMs. While booth 106 in Nuapada NAC faced a delay of 40 minutes, the process in Tanwat village of Nuapada Sadar started two hours late.

Adequate security arrangements were made across all the polling booths. A total of 12 flying squads and 12 Static Surveillance Teams were deployed for smooth polling in Nuapada and Khariar.