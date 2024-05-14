Pradhan tried to derail Parikrama project: BJD

BHUBANESWAR: BJD asserted it will win all the four Lok Sabha and 90 per cent of the Assembly seats that went to polls in the first phase in the state on Monday.

Coming down on BJP, BJD’s national spokesperson Amar Patnaik, Rajya Sabha member Sulata Deo and spokesperson Swayam Prakash Mohapatra alleged the drama enacted by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi over Puri Srimandir Prakalpa and the Ekamra project has not been forgotten by people of Odisha.

Stating the two leaders had hatched a conspiracy and approached the Archaeological Survey of India and National Monument Authority to stall the projects, the BJD leaders alleged matter was later taken to the Supreme Court. But despite all such hurdles created by the two leaders, the projects were completed. Referring to Pradhan’s statement on the day that he supported the Parikrama project, the BJD leaders said this is a reflection of the opportunistic double standards of the union minister. “He changes his stand to suit his interests,” they added.

The BJD leaders alleged the union minister has engineered the egg attack on the chief minister while he was returning from Puri after laying foundation of the Srimandir project. This had angered the people of Odisha and this reflected in the results of the zilla parishad polls where BJD won in all 30 districts.