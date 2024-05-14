Pradhan tried to derail Parikrama project: BJD

BHUBANESWAR: BJD asserted it will win all the four Lok Sabha and 90 per cent of the Assembly seats that went to polls in the first phase in the state on Monday.
Coming down on BJP, BJD’s national spokesperson Amar Patnaik, Rajya Sabha member Sulata Deo and spokesperson Swayam Prakash Mohapatra alleged the drama enacted by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi over Puri Srimandir Prakalpa and the Ekamra project has not been forgotten by people of Odisha.
Stating the two leaders had hatched a conspiracy and approached the Archaeological Survey of India and National Monument Authority to stall the projects, the BJD leaders alleged matter was later taken to the Supreme Court. But despite all such hurdles created by the two leaders, the projects were completed. Referring to Pradhan’s statement on the day that he supported the Parikrama project, the BJD leaders said this is a reflection of the opportunistic double standards of the union minister. “He changes his stand to suit his interests,” they added.
The BJD leaders alleged the union minister has engineered the egg attack on the chief minister while he was returning from Puri after laying foundation of the Srimandir project. This had angered the people of Odisha and this reflected in the results of the zilla parishad polls where BJD won in all 30 districts.
Similarly, chappals were thrown at the chief minister while he was campaigning for Bijepur by-poll in 2018 and the people responded by handing over defeat to the BJP candidate. In this election too, Pradhan is showing disrespect to the chief minister and people have already decided to teach him a lesson, they added. Alleging Pradhan sacrificed the interests of Odisha and supported Chhattisgarh on the Mahanadi issue for a Rajya Sabha berth, the BJD leaders alleged he is now showing his love for the state to protect his interest.
Earlier, organisational secretary of the party Pranab Prakash Das and national spokesperson Sasmit Patra in their posts on X had stated that the BJP is going to announce their chief ministerial candidate in the press conference. Patra had stated that the BJP is going to announce a woman as the chief minister.
But after the BJP press conference focused on the low points of the BJD government, Patra again posted that if the party had announced the chief minister candidate, it would have been divided into four factions.