Rahul, Kharge to campaign for Congress in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Several senior Congress leaders including former president Rahul Gandhi will visit the state within the next one week to campaign for party candidates in the second phase elections scheduled on May 20.

Odisha in-charge Ajoy Kumar said Rahul will address a public gathering and also participate in a bike rally in the western Odisha town of Balangir on May 15. He said Rahul will arrive in Bhubaneswar at around 11 am and directly leave for Balangir where he will address an election meeting. He is also scheduled to participate in a rally in the town.

Samarendra Mishra, son of sitting MLA from Balangir, Narasingha Mishra is locked in a triangular fight in the Assembly seat against former MP Kalikesh Singhdeo of BJD and Gopalji Panigrahi of BJP. Samarendra told mediapersons, local party leaders and workers are excited about the visit of Rahul to the constituency. “He has a special connection with the people of western Odisha. His visit will boost our confidence and we will win with a big margin,” he added.

Kumar said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will also campaign for party candidates in Odisha in the second phase polls. Kharge is scheduled to address an election meeting at Phulbani and is also slated to address a press conference in Bhubaneswar on May 16. Besides, former Union minister Jairam Ramesh will visit Odisha on May 14.

Rahul had launched the party’s campaign in Odisha by addressing a public meeting at Salipur in Cuttack district on April 28. He had cancelled his second election meeting at Rayagada on May 3 as he was busy filing his nomination papers for Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh.