Raja Swain has tough road to cross to reach eighth term

CUTTACK: The Athagarh Assembly constituency is set for a fierce battle between BJD candidate and Agriculture minister Ranendra Pratap Swain and BJP’s Abhay Barik.

Comprising 34 gram panchayats of Athagarh block, 14 of Tigiria, six of Tangi-Choudwar block and Athagarh NAC, the constituency has been with Swain consistently for the last over two decades. He has won seven times and earned a berth in the cabinet more than once. However, retaining the seat seems to be an uphill task for the veteran BJD leader this time.

Apart from fighting anti-incumbency, Swain has been facing criticism over his failure in ensuring cold storages for farmers of Athagarh, majority of whom cultivate vegetables for their livelihood. Besides, the loan scam at Cuttack District Central Cooperative Bank that had rocked the state with some farmers attempting to immolate themselves in front of Odisha Assembly while Swain was Cooperation minister, remains a cause of worry for the BJD candidate.

Local farmers had also staged a dharna and demonstrated in front of the bank alleging someone had availed loans from the cooperative bank fraudulently and they were forced to repay them. They had alleged the minister’s brother had a role in the scam.