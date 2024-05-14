Raja Swain has tough road to cross to reach eighth term
CUTTACK: The Athagarh Assembly constituency is set for a fierce battle between BJD candidate and Agriculture minister Ranendra Pratap Swain and BJP’s Abhay Barik.
Comprising 34 gram panchayats of Athagarh block, 14 of Tigiria, six of Tangi-Choudwar block and Athagarh NAC, the constituency has been with Swain consistently for the last over two decades. He has won seven times and earned a berth in the cabinet more than once. However, retaining the seat seems to be an uphill task for the veteran BJD leader this time.
Apart from fighting anti-incumbency, Swain has been facing criticism over his failure in ensuring cold storages for farmers of Athagarh, majority of whom cultivate vegetables for their livelihood. Besides, the loan scam at Cuttack District Central Cooperative Bank that had rocked the state with some farmers attempting to immolate themselves in front of Odisha Assembly while Swain was Cooperation minister, remains a cause of worry for the BJD candidate.
Local farmers had also staged a dharna and demonstrated in front of the bank alleging someone had availed loans from the cooperative bank fraudulently and they were forced to repay them. They had alleged the minister’s brother had a role in the scam.
On the other hand, Barik has been uniting Swain’s dissidents. He had unsuccessfully fought the 2019 elections as an Independent candidate. He had got 10,300 votes while BJP’s Brajendra Kumar Ray had secured 40,000. Swain had won the election by bagging 98,000 votes. Barik had joined BJP a year back and was given a ticket by the party.
Both Swain and Barik have already intensified campaigning with focus on rural areas of the constituency. While Swain is trying his best to win the election for eighth time by propagating state government’s different development programmes and welfare schemes, Barik is banking on Modi guarantee and the misrule of the state government.
On the other hand, Congress’ Sudarsan Sahu who is contesting the election after Mehbub Ahmed Khan returned the party ticket is banking on the traditional votes of the grand old party. Amid the efforts by the candidates, political experts believe Swain, a battle-hardened politician has a hard fight this time.