South-west monsoon may arrive early in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The arrival of south-west monsoon has always been tricky but this year the rain bearing system may reach Odisha earlier than usual.

As per IMD, south-west monsoon is likely to advance into south Andaman Sea, some parts of south-east Bay of Bengal and Nicobar Islands around May 19, two days before its normal onset date of May 22.

“South-west monsoon normally sets in over Kerala around June 1 but this time the system is expected to reach the southern date before its normal date. The monsoon is also expected to arrive in Odisha before its usual date of June 12,” said a weather expert.

However, south-west monsoon’s onset and advancement can be adversely impacted if any disturbing weather system forms during the period. Cross equatorial flow from southern hemisphere to eastern Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea is expected to increase during the third week of May and it will possibly also lead to advancement of south-west monsoon. Ahead of the southerly to south-westerly monsoonal surge, the lower level vorticity is likely to increase over the above region which may also favour formation of a depression.