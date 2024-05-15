BJD, BJP workers clash at police station, 10 hurt

CUTTACK: Khuntuni police station in Cuttack district turned into a battle zone following a clash between workers of BJD and BJD of Athagarh Assembly constituency on Tuesday night prompting senior police officials to intervene and resort to lathicharge to bring the situation under control.

Sources said while over 10 workers from both political parties were injured, five motorcycles were vandalised in the clash that took place at around 10 pm. As per reports, while BJP candidate Abhay Barik and his supporters were campaigning in Anantapur gram panchayat at 12 noon, local sarpanch, a supporter of BJD candidate and Agriculture Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain and his associates opposed them and attacked a saffron party worker identified as Sudarsan Sahu.

Sources said, Sahu had filed an FIR against BJD workers at Khuntuni police station. But, Khuntuni IIC Bhabani Shankar Khuntia allegedly influenced by BJD had instead registered a case against BJP workers. On being informed, Abhay and his hundreds of supporters gheraoed the police station demanding transfer of Khuntia and arrest of BJD-backed Anantapur gram panchayat sarpanch Sashikant Sahu.

Following the incident, additional SP Debadatta Baral rushed to the spot and held discussions with the agitating saffron party workers. Sahu also rushed to the police station along with more than 300 of his supporters and started pelting stones at BJP workers.

The situation worsened and the police station turned into a battlefield when the BJP workers retaliated and attacked their BJD counterparts by pelting stones and broken bricks while police personnel remained mute spectators to the incident.

Later, police resorted to lathicharge to bring the situation under control.