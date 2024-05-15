Civilisational history makes India secular, not Congress or Left liberals: Himanta Biswa

BHUBANESWAR: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday came down heavily on Congress and the INDIA bloc for creating a false narrative that BJP wants more that 400 seats to change the Constitution and do away with reservation.

Addressing a meeting of intellectuals called Vishesh Sampark Abhiyan especially to counter the Opposition propaganda, Sarma said, “We never tampered with the Constitution in the last 10 years despite having absolute majority as it reflects Hindu civilisation which is more than 5,000 years old.”

“We don’t have any intention to dilute it. BJP’s ideology is aligned with the Constitution while Congress ideology is foreign to the Constitution. Whenever the Constitution has been diluted, the dilution came from the Congress,” he said.

The firebrand BJP leader said, the basic principles on which his party is working are all within the framework of the Constitution unlike the Congress which wants to promote Sharia law and promote religion-based reservation. The Assam CM said the members of the Constituent Assembly of the country, which was not represented by any member of the Jan Sangh or RSS, in their wisdom had decided against religion-based reservation as they did not want further division of the country on religious basis.

The Congress which believes in divide and rule policy has been diluting the basic principles and laws to weaken the nation by dividing the people. The Congress is always talking about secularism which was not there in the original Constitution. It was incorporated in the Constitution in 1975 by a dictator during Emergency, he said.